AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AltaGas in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALA. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$24.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.20.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$26.41 on Wednesday. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$15.53 and a 52 week high of C$26.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$7.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.62.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 billion.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.97%.

In related news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

