Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,350.60 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.97. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.15.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 35,465 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,411,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $143,455.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,160 shares of company stock worth $34,250,587 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock worth $275,747,000 after purchasing an additional 121,841 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,311,234 shares of the software’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after buying an additional 30,415 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,400,385 shares of the software’s stock valued at $87,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth approximately $63,423,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,597 shares of the software’s stock worth $45,776,000 after acquiring an additional 67,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

