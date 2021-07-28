Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 30.56 ($0.40). Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 30.56 ($0.40), with a volume of 6,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £21.60 million and a PE ratio of -4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 37.39.

Altitude Group Company Profile (LON:ALT)

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.