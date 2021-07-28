Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,496,000 after buying an additional 663,656 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,420 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 94,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 139,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 62,633 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.66. 45,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,810,020. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $88.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

