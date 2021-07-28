Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 98,474 shares.The stock last traded at $14.26 and had previously closed at $14.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.09 and a beta of 1.93.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 180.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 178,888 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 106,643 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 56,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 6.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

