Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.0% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.6% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,189.42.

AMZN stock traded up $7.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,634.06. 81,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,442.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.