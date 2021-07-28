Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.7% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $49,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,189.42.

AMZN stock traded down $8.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,617.88. 99,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,047. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,442.14. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

