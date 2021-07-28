Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Reduced by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. F M Investments LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,189.42.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,626.02. The company had a trading volume of 109,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,442.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.