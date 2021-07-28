Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,707 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 6.6% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $1,126,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,474 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded down $11.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,614.99. The company had a trading volume of 102,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,047. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,442.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,189.42.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

