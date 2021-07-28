AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.20 and last traded at $36.31. Approximately 136,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 98,139,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.01.

AMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.22) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $151,795.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 13,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $681,692.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,415 shares of company stock worth $6,454,999. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 340.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 572.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,951 shares during the period. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

