Amedisys (AMED) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Amedisys to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amedisys to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $254.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $213.25 and a 12 month high of $325.12.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

