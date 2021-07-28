América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.43

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 49832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.70.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 34.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil during the first quarter worth $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil during the first quarter worth $474,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in América Móvil during the first quarter worth $443,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in América Móvil by 45.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,310,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,383,000 after acquiring an additional 719,404 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 9.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,430,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,425,000 after buying an additional 119,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile (NYSE:AMX)

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

