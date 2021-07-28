American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

American Assets Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE AAT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.14. 6,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,746. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $38.98.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.37 per share, for a total transaction of $707,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 91,390 shares of company stock worth $3,163,783 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

