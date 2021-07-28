American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 398,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.1% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

AXL stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

