American Finance Trust (AFIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect American Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AFIN opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. American Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.55 million, a P/E ratio of -19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.