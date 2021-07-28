American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Trading 2.6% Higher

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) shares traded up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.30. 133,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,209,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42.

American Lithium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIACF)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

