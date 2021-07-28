America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,774 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of America’s Car-Mart worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

CRMT opened at $155.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.09. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.48 and a 52 week high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $279.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.60 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.