Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 3,594 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,958 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.38% of Wintrust Financial worth $16,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.65.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

