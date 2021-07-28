AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $121.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $1,487,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,101 shares in the company, valued at $23,747,151.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $712,992.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,243.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,341 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,506 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

