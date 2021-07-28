Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Billion

Brokerages predict that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will announce $6.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.54 billion. Amgen posted sales of $6.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $25.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.79 billion to $26.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $27.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.13 billion to $28.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.14.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,302,778,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Amgen by 129.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,742 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 59.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $244.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.70. Amgen has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

