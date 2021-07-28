Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 14,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $138,579.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,028,431.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $105,245.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 436,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,368,333.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 31,605 shares of company stock valued at $278,268 and sold 104,913 shares valued at $1,052,618. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. The business had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

