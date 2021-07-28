Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Holdings Increased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 95.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,161 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925,307 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 119.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880,817 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 70.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $943,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH opened at $70.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.41. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.