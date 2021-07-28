Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Ampio Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.22 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.73. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

In related news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,815 shares in the company, valued at $90,958.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,763 shares of company stock valued at $110,851 in the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-016, an intravenous treatment that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with respiratory illness; and AP-014, an inhaled treatment that is in Phase I clinical trial for COVID-19 induced respiratory distress.

