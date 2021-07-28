Amplify Energy (AMPY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Amplify Energy to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $72.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 257.95%. On average, analysts expect Amplify Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Shares of AMPY stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80. Amplify Energy has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMPY. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amplify Energy from $4.40 to $6.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.