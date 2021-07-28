AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 167.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMPG opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. AmpliTech Group has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 13.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AmpliTech Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of AmpliTech Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets.

