Analysts Anticipate Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $218.21 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce sales of $218.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.17 million to $219.65 million. Addus HomeCare posted sales of $184.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year sales of $875.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $862.53 million to $883.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $945.26 million, with estimates ranging from $924.60 million to $956.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $80.32 and a 52 week high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.62.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

