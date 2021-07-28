Analysts Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Announce -$1.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.57) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.30). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.56) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.63) to ($5.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.15) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,549. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $184.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.59.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,233 shares of company stock worth $8,503,785. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

