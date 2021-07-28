Analysts Anticipate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will announce $28.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.95 million. American Software reported sales of $27.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year sales of $119.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.80 million to $121.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $131.05 million, with estimates ranging from $127.20 million to $134.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMSWA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other American Software news, VP Valerie Paige King sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $387,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,921 shares of company stock worth $2,222,571 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 22,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Software by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American Software by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $684.91 million, a PE ratio of 87.25 and a beta of 0.51. American Software has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $28.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

