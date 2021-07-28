Analysts Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will announce sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.48 billion and the lowest is $2.45 billion. Amphenol reported sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $10.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $10.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $11.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Shares of APH opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In related news, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $4,080,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

