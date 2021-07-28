Analysts Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to announce earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Aquestive Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on AQST. Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquestive Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 323,269 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 233,131 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AQST opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.