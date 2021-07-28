Analysts Anticipate Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $344.81 Million

Analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will announce $344.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $292.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $396.00 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $157.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 119.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $148,260. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.64.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

