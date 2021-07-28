Analysts Anticipate HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,632,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,168,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,414,000 after purchasing an additional 378,947 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,973,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,529,000 after purchasing an additional 188,137 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,498,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,473,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,847,000 after purchasing an additional 44,195 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $746.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

