Analysts Anticipate ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. ICU Medical reported earnings of $1.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $7.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,657,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,774,000 after acquiring an additional 137,392 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 14.8% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,035,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,618 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,145,000 after buying an additional 82,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICUI traded up $2.77 on Wednesday, reaching $199.30. The company had a trading volume of 135,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,547. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $176.11 and a 12 month high of $227.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.91.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

