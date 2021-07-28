Analysts Anticipate Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to Announce $8.98 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $8.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.85 and the highest is $11.04. Lithia Motors reported earnings per share of $6.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $29.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $37.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $29.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.00 to $37.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on LAD. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.42.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $375.06. 346,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,400. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $345.99. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.80. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $215.21 and a one year high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 7.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

