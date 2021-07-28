Analysts Anticipate Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.88. Moody’s reported earnings of $2.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $11.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $11.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.58 to $12.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.75.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.58. 848,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,040. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $384.52. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.76.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $719,086,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,879,000 after buying an additional 705,790 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,968,000 after buying an additional 561,717 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,489,000 after buying an additional 344,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.