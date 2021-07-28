Analysts Anticipate Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to announce sales of $51.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.19 million to $52.83 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $70.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $274.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.66 million to $276.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $273.62 million, with estimates ranging from $244.19 million to $303.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Puma Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $147,149.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,149.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $249,845. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $2,204,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 1,132.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.23 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.25. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

