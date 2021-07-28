Analysts Anticipate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to Announce $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.69. Tyler Technologies posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $6.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $7.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price target (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $481.84.

NYSE:TYL traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $495.67. 161,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,195. The business has a fifty day moving average of $443.92. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $319.58 and a 12 month high of $498.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 112.40 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

