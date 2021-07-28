Analysts Expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $551.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will post sales of $551.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $554.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $549.40 million. AvalonBay Communities reported sales of $576.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.59.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 30.8% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.6% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 42,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVB opened at $228.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $230.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

