Analysts Expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will announce $27.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.50 million and the lowest is $27.30 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $23.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year sales of $114.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.50 million to $115.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $125.70 million, with estimates ranging from $124.40 million to $127.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $104,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 42,520 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 101,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $306.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.82 and a beta of 1.75.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

