Analysts Expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.90. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Shares of HSIC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.91. 18,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,693. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,833.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,135,000 after acquiring an additional 740,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,482,000 after acquiring an additional 127,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,381,000 after acquiring an additional 233,505 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,675,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,356,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,900,000 after acquiring an additional 240,730 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

