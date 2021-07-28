Analysts Expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60. Lear reported earnings of ($4.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 157.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year earnings of $13.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.01 to $14.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $18.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.87 to $19.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lear from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.64.

Lear stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.00. 235,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,422. Lear has a 12-month low of $103.35 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lear during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Lear in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

