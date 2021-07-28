Analysts Expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to Announce $1.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will report earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. NIKE posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus upped their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.51. 256,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,666,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $166.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in NIKE by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in NIKE by 12.4% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

