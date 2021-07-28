Analysts Expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.42 Million

Equities analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report sales of $147.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.90 million. Ormat Technologies reported sales of $174.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year sales of $664.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $655.10 million to $673.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $828.89 million, with estimates ranging from $810.70 million to $838.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORA. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 199.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 54,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 55.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 14,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORA opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.85. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

