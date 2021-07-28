Analysts Expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will post $66.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.00 million and the lowest is $65.73 million. Ping Identity posted sales of $58.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $268.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $261.05 million to $272.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $302.33 million, with estimates ranging from $292.65 million to $312.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $68.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.83 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

NYSE PING opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,748,985 shares of company stock worth $278,177,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

