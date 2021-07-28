Analysts Expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Ready Capital posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.

NYSE RC opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.85%.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at $368,177.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 237.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

