Analysts Expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) to post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.13). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million.

RNLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Investec upgraded Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

RNLX traded up $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,010. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.38. Renalytix AI has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNLX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

