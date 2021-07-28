Analysts Expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to Announce $1.59 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will report $1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.38. Sempra Energy posted earnings of $1.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year earnings of $8.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.27 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS.

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.78. 1,026,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,705. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.38. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $144.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

