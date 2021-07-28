Analysts Expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to report ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.08) to $0.12. uniQure posted earnings of ($1.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to $7.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QURE. Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

QURE stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.74. 476,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,159. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,988.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $119,439.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,086,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $785,722 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in uniQure by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in uniQure by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in uniQure by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

