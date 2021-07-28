Analysts Offer Predictions for Fortis Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fortis in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FTS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$58.50.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$56.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.69. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$48.97 and a 52 week high of C$57.32.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

