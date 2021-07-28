Analysts Offer Predictions for Jaguar Health, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Jaguar Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.23). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Jaguar Health stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.62. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 388.26% and a negative return on equity of 263.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas.

